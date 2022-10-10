Congress expresses grief over SP supremo Mulayam Singh's demise

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Congress leaders grieved over the death of the Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and expressed condolences to the departed soul on Monday.

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 at a Gurugram Hospital on Monday at 8.16 am. For a long time, the veteran politician had remained synonymous with the politics of the state. He saw UP go through many ups and downs during his five-decade-long career.

Expressing grief, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi issued a 'grief notice' (shok sandesh) and said Mulayam Singh's contribution will always remain unforgettable.

"As the Defense Minister of the country and CM of UP, the contribution of Mulayam Singh will always be unforgettable," read the notice.



Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his "deepest condolences" to all the bereaved family members of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav.

https://twitter.com/RahulGandhi/status/1579360470464892929

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wrote to Mulayam Singh's son Akhilesh Yadav after the demise of his father.

In the letter, the former PM said that he (Mulayam Singh) was a leader of high esteem who was respected by everyone. "May god give all of you strength to bear this loss with courage and fortitude," read Manmohan Singh's letter adding that he along with his wife condoled the demise of the SP supremo.





Manmohan Singh also called Mulayam Singh Yadav a "great parliamentarian and a great distinguisher" stating that he devoted his entire life to the service of the poor and other backward classes.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on a micro-blogging site that the "stalwart Lohiaite" played key roles on two occasions- "Deve Gowda and Gujral governments as Defence Minister, and in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President."

"Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min,& in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in his tweet stressed that Mulayam Singh had made an 'immense contribution' as a veteran leader.

"My heartfelt condolences on demise of founder-patron of @samajwadiparty, former central minister and former CM of UP, Sh #MulayamSinghYadav ji. As a veteran politician, his contribution was immense. May his family find the strength to bear this loss. May the departed soul rest in peace," CM Ashok Gehlot's tweet read.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that Mulayam Singh's death is a collapse of stone on the foundation of Indian democracy.

"The news of the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav 'Netaji', the socialist leader and son of the soil of Uttar Pradesh, is like the collapse of a stone of the Indian democratic foundation. He has served the public as the Chief Minister of UP and Union Minister. He has always stood against communalism. Peace," CM Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

Born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village of Etawah district, Mulayam Singh Yadav rose quickly in politics and became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice; he also served in the Union Government once as the Defence Minister.

Mulayam Singh's final rites will be performed on Tuesday (October 11) at his ancestral village which will be attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

