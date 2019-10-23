Congress extends supports to DK Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail for alleged involvement in a money laundering case, has received party's support which dubbed formers' arrest as "vendetta politics".



Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday met Shivakumar at Tihar Jail here. She was accompanied by party leader Ambika Soni.



DK Suresh, Congress MP and brother of Shivakumar, told ANI that Gandhi told DK Shivkumar that the entire party is with him. "This is a political case and other such leaders are also being targeted. We have to overcome this," he said.



"Congress president Sonia Gandhi visited DK Shivakumar in Tihar Jail. He is not alone in this battle against political vengeance. Congress will stand by him and fight against the vendetta politics," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal tweeted.



On Monday, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy met Shivakumar at the Tihar Jail.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month. The money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department. The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar. (ANI)

