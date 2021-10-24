Congress exudes confidence of winning Rajasthan bypolls

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and expressed confidence that the Congress candidates will win byelections for Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad assembly seats going for polls later this month.

While talking to reporters on Saturday, Gehlot said that " the BJP is nervous and resorting to statements because they are in the 4th place in Vallabhnagar by-elections. Early trends are favouring us in Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad. I believe that we will win both the seats."

He further added that the Congress party is fighting the by-elections on the "achievement of last 2.5 years of his government."



Further, he alleged that the BJP is using central agencies to create an environment of suffocation wherever the election happens.

"Wherever elections take place, they send messages to the officials of CBI, IT and ED to target certain people so that fear can be embedded in them. It creates an environment of suffocation. PM Modi should work on removing this," CM Gehlot said.

Assembly seats of Vallabh Nagar and Dhariyawad will go to by-polls on October 30. Votes will be counted on November 2. (ANI)

