Congress fields wife of former legislator in Chhattisgarh bypoll

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Congress has fielded Savitri Mandvi, wife of former MLA Manoj Mandavi Netam, for Bhanupratappur by-poll in Chhattisgarh to be held on November 5.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced former MLA Bramhanand Netam as its candidate from the seat which fell vacant following the death of Manoj Mandavi Netam, who was the sitting Congress MLA.

Both Savitri Mandavi and Bramhanand Netam will file their nominations on the last day for filing the papers on Thursday.



Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam are likely to be present when Savitri Mandavi files her nomination. Bramhanand Netam will file nominations along with the state BJP office-bearers.

Savitri Mandavi is a teacher by profession. Bramhanand Netam, who is vice president of BJP Adivasi Morcha in Chhattisgarh, started his political career in 2005 and was sarpanch of Kaswahi village of Bhanupratappur. He later became chief of BJP's Charama Mandal. In 2008, he won the assembly elections from Bhanupratappur.

The results of the bypoll will be announced on December 8. (ANI)

