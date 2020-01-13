Congress finalises 14 names for Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Congress party has finalised 14 candidates for the ensuing Delhi Assembly elections, sources said on Monday, adding that these names were finalised at the recently held meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC).

The sources said that the party will announce the list of candidates after the only after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declare their candidates.

According to sources, the candidates finalised at the CEC meeting include Devender Yadav from Badli, Harron Yusuf (Ballimaran), Mateen Ahmed (Seelampur), Harkishan Jindal (Wazirpur), JaiKishan (Sultanpur Majra), Ali Mehendi (Mustafabad), and Surender Kumar (Bawana).

As per the sources, the remaining names will be finalised only after the next meeting of the CEC, which is scheduled to be held on January 16.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Commission of India announced the assembly election in the national capital will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

