Congress focusing on job creation, mining resumption, making Goa IT, knowledge hub: Rahul Gandhi

Madgaon (Goa) [India], February 11 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections in Goa, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stated that his party proposes to spend its energy in making Goa an "IT and Knowledge hub", rejuvenate tourism sector along with the resumption of mining to create jobs to eradicate unemployment in the State.

Addressing a press conference here, Gandhi said, "Congress energy will be a catalyst to generate employment and protect the environment of Goa."

"The situation of the tourism sector in Goa is worse. We need to focus on it and rejuvenate this area for the economy and create jobs too," he said.

Replying to a question, the Congress leader said that the party has studied the matter of Mining resumption and it will be restarted once Congress forms the government.

"We will restart it in a legal way," Gandhi said.



Criticising the BJP government in the state over the issue of unemployment, Gandhi said that the government has failed to resolve the issue.

"We have decided to take this issue on priority and resolve it. We have proposed a 500 crore fund for employment generation. Besides, we propose to spend our energy on making Goa an IT and Knowledge hub," he said.

A day after Prime Minister raked up the issue of the liberation of Goa saying that Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru refused to send in the forces to liberate Goa, Gandhi said that the Prime Minister is doing so "only to distract the people of Goa."

"He is trying to divert the issues and take people away from issues like the destruction of the environment, coal hub, three linear projects and others," he said.

"Why he (PM Modi) is not speaking about his promise of creating 2 crore jobs annually and depositing 15 lakhs rupees in accounts of every citizen by bringing back black money," Gandhi questioned.

The Congress leader said that his party has respected the sentiments of the people of Goa and hence didn't give tickets to defectors.

"We have given new faces for this Assembly election. We are confident of getting a majority and forming a government immediately," he said.

