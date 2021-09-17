Congress forms Screening Committee for upcoming UP assembly polls

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Congress on Friday constituted a three-member Screening Committee for forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"Congress President has constituted the Screening Committee for forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Committee includes Jitendra Singh, Party MP Deepender Singh Hooda and MLA Varsha Gaikwad," reads the party statement.

The Committee will be chaired by Jitendra Singh. Further, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, party state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress Legislative Party Leader Aradhana Misra Mona and all AICC in-charge secretary of Uttar Pradesh have been made the ex officio members of this Committee.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress launched the second phase of the 15-day 'Prashikshan Se Parakram Maha Abhiyan' on Wednesday as part of its preparations for the assembly polls early next year.

Congress plans to train about 30,000 workers in the training camps under the second phase of the campaign.

The party formed special training task forces at the state headquarters in July and it is carrying out continuous training exercises.



In the first phase of the campaign, Congress had trained about 25,000 workers.

The phase lasted for 11 days and seven master trainer teams, each comprising 40 members, trained block presidents, ward presidents and panchayat presidents along with district and city committee officials in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In the second phase of the campaign, the party has been training workers on the assembly constituency level.

Sources said Congress plans to train two lakh office-bearers through 700 training camps in four phases.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) got 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

