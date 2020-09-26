Congress gained 6.32 pc votes in 2019 LS polls: Girish Chodankar

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 26 (ANI): Goans have sent a clear signal to the BJP government about its descent from power in the last Lok Sabha elections by increasing the vote share of the Congress party by 6.32 per cent, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar said on Friday.

He added that Congress party cadre needs to live up to the expectations of the people to ensure that the "corrupt and anti-people regime of BJP is pulled down completely in 2022"

Addressing the meeting of the first batch of block presidents of the North Goa District Congress Committee at the Congress House in the city, Chodankar claimed: "BJP grabbed power in 2017 assembly elections from the backdoor using unethical tactics against the wish of the people. But the people of Goa expressed their displeasure by bringing down the share of the BJP to 2.22 per cent."



Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Digambar Kamat, who was also present in the meeting, said: "Congress party is playing the role of responsible and constructive opposition based on facts and figures. We are pointing to the wrongdoings of the government in the assembly as well as on public forums. People of Goa are intelligent to understand the truth and they do not get carried away with the false rhetoric of the ruling party."

He appealed to all the block presidents to work with utmost honesty and follow the discipline of the party.

Congress block presidents and convenors from Mandrem, Panjim, Sankhali, Valpoi, Bicholim, Mayem, Saligao, Mapusa, Cumbarjua, Thivim and Poriem attended the meeting and took part in discussions.

Congress Party will launch an agitation in support of farmers at the block level and will also observe Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti with various "Service to the People" activities and each block will conduct programmes on October 2, stated North Goa District Committee (NGDC) President Vijay Bhike. (ANI)

