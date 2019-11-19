Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over withdrawal of SPG from Gandhi family

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) protection of party president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Speaking to media senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "I strongly condemn the decision of withdrawing the SPG cover of the Nehru-Gandhi family which has been subjected to attack by terrorists and two of our most precious leaders Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi lost their lives."

"You recollect that earlier government also had withdrawn the security of Rajiv Gandhi and what happened to him later. That was a lesson which they should learn and immediately take back their decision. After all, this family has given three prime ministers to the country. I think they deserve full security cover."

"This decision should be withdrawn by the government," he added.

On November 8, the SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was removed. The government has decided to accord them Z+ security. (ANI)

