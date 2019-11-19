Parliament of India (File Photo)
Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over withdrawal of SPG from Gandhi family

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) protection of party president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Speaking to media senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "I strongly condemn the decision of withdrawing the SPG cover of the Nehru-Gandhi family which has been subjected to attack by terrorists and two of our most precious leaders Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi lost their lives."
"You recollect that earlier government also had withdrawn the security of Rajiv Gandhi and what happened to him later. That was a lesson which they should learn and immediately take back their decision. After all, this family has given three prime ministers to the country. I think they deserve full security cover."
"This decision should be withdrawn by the government," he added.
On November 8, the SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was removed. The government has decided to accord them Z+ security. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:03 IST

Islamic terrorists supporting Maoists in Kerala: CPIM's P Mohanan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Raking up a fresh controversy, Communist Party of India, Marxists (CPIM) leader P Mohanan on Tuesday claimed that Islamic terrorists operating out of Kozhikode are supporting Maoists in Kerala and police should probe this angle.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:59 IST

UP: Modern railway coach factory to use humanoid robot 'Sona 1.5'

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 : The modern railway coach factory is establishing new dimensions in the field of modernity. A humanoid robot 'Sona 1.5' is a full-service robot made in India which can be used to transport documents from one place to another in the modern railway coach facto

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:54 IST

Cong's 'Bharat Bachao Rally' likely to be postponed to December...

New Delhi (India) Nov 19 : 'Bharat Bachao' rally of the Congress party which is scheduled to be held on November 30 is likely to be postponed to December 14 in view of the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, party sources said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:50 IST

Punjab: 3 Officials suspended in Batala blast case

Batala (Punjab) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Three officials of Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner's office were suspended for alleged negligence of duties in connection with the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in which 23 people lost their lives.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:49 IST

TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wears mask to beat air pollution in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Tuesday was spotted wearing a mask to protect herself from the air pollution in the national capital while she was on her way to Parliament for the winter session.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:48 IST

SC to hear pleas against Maratha reservation next year

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted for January, next year, hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the reservation granted to the Maratha community in education and jobs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:46 IST

ED attaches assets worth Rs 21 crores in NH-74 scam

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached properties amounting to Rs 21.96 crore in a corruption case related to widening of National Highway-74.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:45 IST

Opposition members protest in Lok Sabha, Speaker says not a good...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Members of some opposition parties, including Congress, protested in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during question hour and raised slogans against the government even as Speaker Om Birla asked them to take their seats saying they were not setting a good tradition.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:39 IST

ISRO set to launch Cartosat-3, 13 nanosatellites from US on Nov 25

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 : Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday informed that it is set to launch Cartosat-3 and 13 Nanosatellites of the USA from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on November 25 this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:34 IST

Telangana: Wife claims husband gives 'triple talaq' for not...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A woman here has alleged that her husband gave her 'instant talaq' after she gave birth to a girl.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:33 IST

Karnataka By-polls: BJP expels rebel candidate Sharath Bachegowda

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Ahead of by-polls in Karnataka, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday has expelled rebel candidate Sharath Bache Gowda, who is contesting from Hoskote constituency as an independent candidate.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:21 IST

Rajnath Singh speaks to Army Chief over situation in Siachen...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Bipin Rawat and was appraised about the situation in Siachen after six persons, including four soldiers and two porters, were killed in an avalanche.

Read More
