Congress gives adjournment motion notice in LS over "inadequate supply to Armed forces in Siachen"

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Congress leaders on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice in the Lower House of the Parliament over inadequate supply of necessary equipment including clothing, gear, footwear and nutritious food to the armed forces posted in Siachen glacier.

The notice was submitted by Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore.

This comes after a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) was tabled in the Parliament on Monday regarding the condition of troops in high altitude areas.

Army chief General MM Naravane had, on Tuesday, said that the report by CAG was "a little outdated" and stressed that every jawan who goes to Siachen gets personal clothing worth approximately Rs 1 lakh. (ANI)

