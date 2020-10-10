Congress government in Rajasthan did not fall because of Gehlot-Vasundhara ties: RLP MP

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal on Friday alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan did not fall because Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is working in alliance with BJP leader Vasundhara Raje.

"When the government was about to collapse, my party was with (Congress leader) Sachin Pilot (who had rebelled against the chief minister). But Vasundhara Raje assured (the chief minister) of support of 20 MLAs, that is why the government did not fall," Beniwal told reporters here.

He alleged there was an issue of the bungalow of Raje, which the government of the day addressed by bringing a Bill. "The High Court and Supreme Court has said that former chief ministers should vacate their official bungalows. Despite this, the chief minister brought a new Bill allowing the former chief ministers to live in their present bungalows. Vasundhara and Ashok Gehlot are working in alliance in Rajasthan," said the Nagpur MP whose party RLP is part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis in July after differences between Gehlot and Pilot, who was then his deputy, came out in open. However, the two factions in the Congress resolved their differences and came back on the same platform ahead of the Assembly session in August. Later, the Ashok Gehlot government won a vote of confidence in the state Assembly.

The RLP chief further said that Rajasthan has become a hub of the gang war due to "Vasundhara-Gehlot" ties in the last 20 years.

"Rajasthan has left Uttar Pradesh behind in crime against women. The Congress government is responsible for this. I would say that Rajasthan went on the path of destruction due to Vasundhara-Gehlot alliance for the last 20 years. The state used to be peaceful once. This Vasundhara-Gehlot alliance is responsible for Rajasthan becoming a hub of gang wars. The officials in the Gehlot government and the erstwhile Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government are the same. Now, the RLP has taken up the responsibility to put an end to this alliance game," he said.

On a different note, Beniwal said that his party RLP is against the new farm laws.

He demanded a review. "We are not satisfied. The RLP is a party of farmers. We will not tolerate if the interests of the farmers are attacked. Since I am in NDA, I will talk to the prime minister. If something positive does not come out of the discussion, if the new laws are not reviewed, we will hit the streets," Nagaur MP said.

When asked whether his party will quit NDA, he said: "When it comes to farmers, I will leave them in a single minute without thinking." (ANI)