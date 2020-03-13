Congress govt stable, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Amid the political upheaval in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday asserted that his government is 'stable'.

Speaking to ANI, Nath said: "I met Governor Lalji Tandon and informed him how the MLAs were kept hostage. Their resignations were brought before the speaker by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members."

Nath also alleged that the father of one of the MLAs was prevented from meeting him.

"This is a conspiracy by the BJP," he said.

On being asked about Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party, Nath said, "only time will tell why he left".

This came after 22 Congress MLAs, including the six ministers who are in Bengaluru, had tendered their resignation from the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The legislators sent their resignation letters soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. Of late, the rift between Scindia and Kamal Nath came out in the open with the former criticizing the Chief Minister on multiple occasions.

Scindia later went on to join the BJP. (ANI)