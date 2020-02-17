Congress hails SC verdict on permanent commission to women Army officers

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Congress party on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision of granting permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army.

"I am very happy that this is the continuation of the step taken by Congress party under which, when we had introduced women into the Armed Services, the restriction was in Short Service Commission then. I am sure that women will do India proud always," senior Congress leader and former Minister of Women and Child Development, Renuka Chowdhury, told ANI.

The Apex Court on Monday ruled that women Army officers can get command positions on par with their male counterparts, asserting that the government's arguments against it were "discriminatory", "disturbing" and based on a stereotype.

The court also added that permanent commission would be available to all women, regardless of their years of service.

The judgement has to be implemented within three months.

"Congratulation to the women power of India, despite stiff opposition from the Modi government, the Supreme Court approved the permanent commission of women in the army. Not giving rights to women shows the prejudice of the Center," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

"Mr Modi failed to stop the woman from serving Mother India," he added.

Woman officers, at present, can serve for 10-14 years in the Short Service Commission.

The government had told the Court that "troops are not yet mentally schooled to accept women officers in command of units" since they are "predominantly drawn from a rural background." (ANI)

