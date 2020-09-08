Congress' Hanumanth Rao tears into BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar over 'hand-chopping' remark

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): Congress in Telangana has taken on the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay Kumar over his 'hand-chopping' remark alleging that the latter is trying to polarise the votes ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

"Due to the upcoming Hyderabad Municipal Election, the political parties are using such language for the vote bank politics. They are creating confusion among Hindus and Muslims. It is not good for the country. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to look into such language, which may go in a wrong direction," Congress' V Hanumantha Rao told ANI.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections are expected to be held in February next year and will be contested by the BJP, Telangana Congress and Telangana Rastra Samiti.

"If the BJP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are using such a language, then what will happen to the people of Hyderabad. I request Shah to control his people, as the election is the thing, which comes and go. The police must keep a watch on such kind of activities," he added.

Kumar came under the attack for saying, "If fingers are raised on a Hindu in the old city, we will chop off one hand in the new city" during his address to the party cadre on Monday.

"In the old city, many cadres/party workers, and the Hindu society (in general) is in danger. They are suffering, unsure if they will live or die. We should support them. If fingers are raised on a Hindu in the old city, we will chop off one hand in the new city," the Karimnagar Member of Parliament had said.

"BJP will protect you in Hyderabad and will be there as a shield. The old city is not anybody's father's or grandfather's property. We Hindus have to fight the situation with a dare. If we win the elections, we will work towards making the old city of Hyderabad safer for the community and will also renovate it. We will convert Hyderabad into a Saffron," Kumar added. (ANI)

