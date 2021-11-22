Congress' Hanumantha Rao welcomes Andhra govt's decision to repeal three capitals bill

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress leader Hanumantha Rao has welcomed the decision to repeal the bill which intended to make three capitals for Andhra Pradesh and the move is a victory of women who protested against these bills.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "I welcome the decision of repealing the three capital bills. There is a new scenario in Andhra Pradesh. A change can be seen in Jagan Mohan Reddy. The women were fighting against the three capital laws. BJP leaders have also protested. He might have thought that it is going against the government's decision of making three capital. This is a victory of the women who fought for the abolition of the three capital bills."

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday withdrew the "Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020" in the State Assembly. The Bill was intended to make three capitals for the state.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government is going to take back the Bill which was introduced earlier. He said the state government will introduce a new Bill with no errors.

"We believed that decentralisation of capital is much needed in Andhra Pradesh. The government is going to take back the Bill which was introduced earlier. We will introduce a new Bill with no errors," the chief minister said in the state legislative assembly.

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced the Bill to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Assembly.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly in June 2020 passed "Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020". Prior to that, the Bill was stopped in the Legislative Council. Council chairman MA Shariff had sent the bills for the select committee consideration.

However, YSRCP had an absolute majority in the Legislative Assembly but the party did not have a majority in the Legislative Council. (ANI)

