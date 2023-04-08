Congress has declared two lists, BJP has not been able to declare Karnataka candidates: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday took a dig at BJP and said while the Congress has released two lists of candidates for assembly polls in the state, the BJP has not been able "to release even its first list".

He also said that if Congress forms a government in Karnataka it will change the BJP government's decision to remove religious minorities from the backward classes list, under which they got four per cent reservation.

"Till now, Congress party has released two lists of candidates and discussions are going on for a third list and as soon as possible Congress will release the third list too. But the BJP could not be able to release even its first list yet," Shivakumar told the media here

"BJP government removed four per cent reservation for minorities which is against the law and the minority (community) is going to support the Congress party. After the Congress government is formed, we will protect the right of minorities and reservation policy will be changed," Shivakumar added.

The BJP has said that its first list is likely to be released on April 8.

Shivakumar also took potshots at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

"I don't want to discuss much on that. Asaduddin Owaisi, he is like A team, B Team and C Team of BJP. People of Karnataka are very intelligent and Congress will make government," Shivakumar said.

Elections will be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Congress on Thursday announced its second list of 42 candidates for the Karnataka polls. No decision has yet been taken on who would contest from Kolar.

The BJP government in Karnataka has decided to remove religious minorities from the backward classes list and redistributed the four per cent quota. The minorities, it said, will get reservation under the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections. (ANI)