Congress has not allowed Rajya Sabha to function: Javadekar

New Delhi [India] July 10 (ANI): Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday accused the Congress of not allowing Rajya Sabha">Rajya Sabha to function on the issue of political crisis in Karnataka.

While the House was disrupted on Tuesday, Congress leaders staged a walkout on Wednesday over the issue of the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka.

"What happened in Karnataka is the internal issue of Congress. The entire episode is done by Congress and BJP has nothing to do with it," Javadekar further added.

The opposition parties had given a notice in Rajya Sabha">Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss on the issues of 'defections being engineered to dislodge elected governments'.

The leaders who have given notice include Rajeev Gowda (Indian National Congress), Tiruchi Siva (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), Ravi Prakash Verma (Samajwadi Party), D Raja (CPI) and TK Rangarajan (Communist Party of India (Marxist).(ANI)