Congress has not learnt any lesson from its debacle in Lok Sabha polls: Shah Nawaz Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using "poison of hatred" to divide India.

"Congress will never mend its ways. Earlier, Sonia Gandhi in Gujarat had used terms like 'zeher ki kheti', 'maut ka saudagar'," he said reacting to Gandhi's speech in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad today.

"They lost two Lok Sabha elections consecutively in 2014 and 2019. But the party has not learnt any lesson from its loss in the recent election. They keep insulting the Prime Minister and keep using such hateful language for him," he said.

On the second day of his visit to Wayanad, Congress President Rahul Gandhi renewed his attack against Narendra Modi, alleging that the Prime Minister is using "poison of hatred" to divide India.

"At the national level, we (Congress leaders) are fighting poison. Mr Narendra Modi uses poison. I am using a strong word but Mr Narendra Modi uses poison of hatred to divide this country. He uses anger and hatred to divide the people of this country," Gandhi said during a roadshow in Kalpetta town of Wayanad. (ANI)

