Congress helped migrant labourers during COVID-19 lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that Congress helped migrant labourers when the Centre and Bihar governments "committed atrocities" against them during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"When lakhs of labourer brothers and sisters were forced to walk back to their homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the Modi and Nitish government were committing atrocities on them," the Congress leader tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

"Congress is not in the government but we still helped our labourer brothers against these atrocities. This is the truth," he said.

The Congress leader also shared a video package along with the tweet, criticising the government's handling of the migrant labour crisis during the COVID-19 lockdown.

His statement comes ahead of the voting for the third phase of Bihar Assembly polls on November 7.

Over the past few months, the Congress leader has been critical of the Centre over various issues, including new farm laws and the economic situation in the country. (ANI)