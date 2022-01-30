Congress ideology inspired by Mahatma Gandhi while BJP's that of Savarkar, Godse: Baghel

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Hitting back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brijmohan Agrawal over his "following PM Modi's footsteps" remark, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that the Congress and BJP are like two sides of a river adding that Congress is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's ideas whereas "BJP follows Savarkar and Godse's ideology of violence and conspiracy".

"I and Modiji are like two sides of a river. Congress's ideology is inspired by Gandhi, it is about brotherhood, truth and non-violence. While Modiji's ideology is that of Savarkar and Godse, which is about violence, conspiracy and has no respect for disagreements. Congress and BJP are like two sides of a river," said Baghel while speaking to ANI today.

Following Baghel's announcement of the construction of an 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Raipur, Agrawal had on Saturday said that Baghel is following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a veiled attack at the BJP-led Central government, Baghel further said that the ones who have nothing to do with the ideas of sacrifice and martyrdom cannot understand the meaning of the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'.

Baghel also said that Congress will bring back the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Chhattisgarh.



His comments come after he announced on Saturday that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone for 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Raipur.

"Those who have nothing to do with the idea of sacrifice and Martyrdom cannot understand the meaning of the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti. Congress will bring the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti back in Chhattisgarh dedicated to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation," said the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister.

Earlier on Saturday, Baghel announced that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday.

According to an official statement, Amar Jawan Jyoti will be constructed in the premises of the 4th Battalion, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces, Mana, Raipur. The flame of Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti will continue to be lit in honour of the martyrs.

He will perform 'bhoomi poojan' (ground-breaking ceremony) for the memorial on February 3.

Earlier in January, the Centre merged Amar Jawan Jyoti or the "eternal flame" for soldiers at India Gate with the torch at the National War Memorial in a ceremony. (ANI)

