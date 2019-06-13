Congress in revamp mode; Priyanka Gandhi to tour UP

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): In the wake of the Lok Sabha electoral debacle, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has decided to be more active in Uttar Pradesh and plans to tour the state after two months, party sources said.

On Wednesday, she held meetings with senior leaders, districts presidents, Lok Sabha candidates in Uttar Pradesh and coordinator among others in Rae Bareli, which her mother Sonia Gandhi also visited for thanks giving.

It's likely that Priyanka will start touring from August, the sources said adding that Priyanka has decided to give two days a week in the state.

During the meeting in Raebareli, Priyanka assessed the situation in the state. All the Lok Sabha candidates and district presidents were asked to tell the reasons for the loss. They were asked to give feedback which was documented by the secretaries present.

Priyanka has said that all senior leaders were welcome to Delhi for party work and has told them that her staff will fully cooperate in this endeavour. She is planning to meet leaders in Delhi this week, sources said.

She also asked to propose names of leaders who could lead the party. Most of the people proposed Pramod Tiwari's name, while a few suggested for Nirmal Khatri. However, no consensus emerged in the meeting.

One of the observers who was in the meeting said Priyanka Gandhi sought the opinion of the candidates on how to strengthen the party. The district presidents were asked to tell their preference of leadership.

The coordinators, who were sent from other states told Priyanka Gandhi, that the organization iwas weak in the state, sources said. (ANI)