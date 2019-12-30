Congress instigated violence, recorded evidence available: Ram Madhav

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of instigating violence and said the recorded evidence is available of their leaders inciting the people.

"The Congress and other opposition parties are instigating violence and provoking the people. There is recorded evidence of the Congress leaders asking people to indulge in violence," Madhav told reporters here after addressing the legislators and other BJP leaders on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The BJP leader alleged that the opposition parties are taking the "support of communal forces" to try and create an environment of violence and protest in the country.

"This is deliberately being promoted as they (opposition parties) are not able to face the BJP on political ground. So, they are using communal and violent means to challenge the government," said Madhav.

When asked about Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Nadra's 'religious spirit of India' remark, he said: "We don't have to learn the culture from a person from the Congress party, much less a person like Priyanka Gandhi."

"If they respect the culture of this country, they should have respected the main element of this culture, namely, sheltering and honouring the refugees who come into India. Indian culture is all about respecting, sheltering and supporting all the victims of persecutions," he said.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark.

Talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, Madhav said: "Documents are not necessary. They (people) have to claim and the government is ready to give them citizenship. The government has the basis to identify them as refugees." (ANI)

