Congress insulted Indian culture, Hinduism by disrespecting "lotus": BJP on G20 logo controversy

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Amid the controversy over G20 logo, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday lambasted Congress saying the party has been insulting Indian culture and Hinduism by disrespecting "lotus".

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Lotus has been one of the most important in the culture of India for thousands of years. If we want to become an intellectual superpower and an economic superpower, then we have to believe it. Goddess Lakshmi rests on the lotus. Goddess Saraswati also sits on the lotus. Those who talk about opposing the lotus, are certainly insulting Indian culture and Hinduism."

"Once upon a time, the election symbol of Congress was cow and calf. Was the cow not a symbol of Indian culture? But, yet again, they are doing politics on a special constitutional subject. This shows how much disrespect they have towards elements of nationalism. They are ready to go to any extent to humiliate national sentiments," he added.



Hitting hard at the central government for including the lotus symbol for India's G20 Presidency, which also happens to be BJP's party symbol, veteran Congress leader and spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said that Prime Minister and BJP would not lose any opportunity to "promote themselves shamefully."

"Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20!" Ramesh tweeted on Wednesday

"While shocking, we know by now that Mr.Modi and BJP won't lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!" the tweet added.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the G20 logo for India's presidency via video conferencing. An official statement from the government said it drew inspiration from the vibrant colours of the Indian national flag. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges.

India will take over the G20 Presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.For India, the G20 Presidency also marks the beginning of "Amritkaal", the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of its independence on August 15, 2022, leading up to the centenary of its independence. (ANI)

