Congress is misleading people on CAA : Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday slammed Congress for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and accused it of "misleading the people by spreading lies".

"We are only giving citizenship to those who were discriminated in their country. This law is not about taking away citizenship from people. We are giving citizenship. Congress party led by Sonia Gandhi ji is creating an atmosphere of distress among the people. While in power in 2010, they were in favour of passing the same, Bill. Then why are they protesting now ?," the Union Minister said while speaking to ANI.

"Citizens of the country will remain the citizens be it Muslims, Hindu or any other religion. Congress party is a liar," he reiterated.

Protests have erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

