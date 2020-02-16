Congress is united, no need for any dharna, says MP Minister Imarti Devi

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): The Congress is united in Madhya Pradesh and there is no need for any dharna, said Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Imarti Devi said: "All members of Congress are united. Since everyone is working according to the party manifesto, there is no need for any dharna."

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday had told the guest teachers in MP that if the state government fails to fulfil its poll promises including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, then "Scindia will also hit the streets with you."

Reacting to Scindia's 'threat' of hitting the streets, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had said that Scindia was free to do it.

However, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that Scindia is not against anybody and that the party is 'together' under the leadership of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (ANI)

