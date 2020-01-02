Congress, its allies don't speak against Pak, but are taking out rallies against refugees: PM Modi

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Congress and its allies do not speak against Pakistan but take out rallies against the refugees, who were forced to come to India.

"Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion. Religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted were forced to come to India as refugees. But the Congress party and its allies don't speak against Pakistan. Instead, they are taking out rallies against these refugees," said Prime Minister Modi at Sree Siddaganga Mutt here.

"I am fortunate that I am beginning the year 2020 from this pious land. I wish this sacred energy of Sree Siddaganga Mutt enriches the lives of the people of our country," he said.



Prime Minister Modi said that India has "entered the third decade of the 21st century with new energy and renewed vigour."

"You will remember what kind of atmosphere was there in the country when the last decade started. But this third decade has started with a strong foundation of expectations and aspirations," said Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)