Congress J-K policy planning group to meet on Friday

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): In the wake of additional deployment of forces in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir policy planning group of Congress party headed by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will meet on August 2.

The meeting of the group will be held at the former Prime Minister's residence here at 5 pm.

Earlier in the day, National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to "not to take any political or legal step that can adversely affect the environment of the state."

The developments come in the aftermath of Centre's decision to deploy additional forces in the valley.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had last week ordered the deployment of an additional 100 coys of CPAF to "strengthen the counter-infiltration' grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir."

The deployment of forces led to speculation regarding the abrogation of Article 35A -- which empowers the J&K Legislature to define permanent residents of the state.

Speculation about Centre might scrap Article 35A and Article 370 are on the rise ever since Assembly elections were delayed, and President's Rule was extended earlier this year.

Omar in his meeting with Modi also urged the latter to hold Assembly elections in the state before the end of the year (ANI)