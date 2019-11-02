Siddaramaih (left) and HD Kumaraswamy (right)
Siddaramaih (left) and HD Kumaraswamy (right)

Congress, JD-S accuse BJP of poaching MLAs after purported video surfaces

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:35 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): After a purported video of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa surfaced, Congress and JD-S on Saturday accused the BJP of having misused government agencies for allegedly poaching their MLAs in the state.
"I think you all are aware of the latest video of BS Yediyurappa related to poaching of Congress and JD-S MLAs. We have always said that BJP is misusing government agencies to poach MLAs, now it's established beyond doubt. We will approach the Supreme Court with the evidence," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told reporter here.
Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who headed the coalition government for 14 months, said people will judge the BJP.
"How the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) misused power and money was exposed yesterday. Now people have to judge them," he said.
Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah also attacked the BJP, saying what the party had done was "a conspiracy to murder democracy and a violation of the Constitution".
He also said the Chief Minister has no right to hold a constitutional post.
In the video that has gone viral, Yediyurappa purportedly says that the decision of the 17 JD-S and Congress MLAs to resign, which led to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in July, was taken by the central leadership of the BJP and that party workers should honour the "sacrifice" of the rebel MLAs.
The video was allegedly shot during his meeting with party leaders in Hubali on October 26.
"Today, I did not feel that you people are trying to save this government after the way you spoke... We did not speak about the issue of disqualified MLAs till now because we are expecting the Supreme Court judgement. We are expecting they may get relief from the court and they will get chance to contest," he is heard saying in the video.
Following their resignations, a number of Congress and JDS MLAs stayed at a hotel in Mumbai. Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister on July 26 after the coalition government led by Kumaraswamy failed to win the trust vote.
The Supreme Court last month reserved its verdict on petitions of 15 Karnataka MLAs challenging their disqualification by the state Assembly Speaker ahead of a floor test in June this year.
The 17 MLAs were disqualified in July by then Karnataka Assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar and were barred from contesting polls for the duration of the assembly which ends in 2023.
The Election Commission had earlier deferred the assembly bypolls in Karnataka to December 5 as the case pertaining to the disqualification of 17 MLAs was being heard in the Supreme Court. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:37 IST

J-K: Security forces nab 1 LeT terrorist in Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Security forces on Saturday arrested one terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sopore. Arms and Ammunition have been recovered.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:36 IST

Delhi: Missing 6-year-old boy found dead near his house

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A missing 6-year-old boy was found dead near his house in New Gautam Colony in Delhi on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:35 IST

Court allows ED to record Christian Michel's statement in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A special court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record the statement of Christian Michel, who is an accused in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:32 IST

Cong calls meeting of Opposition parties seeking support for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Congress has called a meeting of opposition parties on Monday seeking their support on its 10-day nationwide agitation targeting the Central government over the issues of "economic slowdown, agrarian distress, unemployment & the proposed Regional Comprehensive Econo

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:30 IST

Maharashtra: 'Mahayuti' leaders meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Leaders of 'Mahayuti' (BJP-Sena alliance) including Ramdas Athawale, Mahadev Jankar and Vinayak Mete on Saturday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed the ongoing issues on government formation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:28 IST

Navjot Singh will attend inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Former Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur corridor if he gets requisite clearances from the concerned authorities, said his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:26 IST

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court takes cognizance on ED...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Taking cognizance on a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a special court on Saturday issued production warrant for businessman Ratul Puri in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:13 IST

Delhi may receive rainfall after Nov 6: IMD

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that national capital may receive rainfall after November 6 increase in the wind speed in the region, bringing some relief from the hazardous air quality.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:09 IST

T20 match: SDMC intensify anti-pollution measures around Arun...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Just a day ahead of first India- Bangladesh T20i on Sunday, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials took stock of the pollution mitigation measures near Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:01 IST

'Singing cop' Nagamallu diverts water from waterlogged area to...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A traffic inspector, Nagamallu who has also earned a reputation as the 'singing cop', recently took a social responsibility and diverted water from a waterlogged area to make way for the commuters and vehicles, while being on duty.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:51 IST

Panchkula court drops sedition charges against Honeypreet,...

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A local court on Saturday dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet Insan and 39 others in the Dera Sacha Sauda violence case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:47 IST

SC to consider EPCA report on air pollution on Monday

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Monday consider a report by Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority on related to air pollution.

Read More
iocl