"Congress, JD(S) behaving in way that insults Hindu Santana Dharma, Sanskriti, says BJP leader Sanjay Bandi at K'taka rally

Kolar (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay slammed the Congress and JDS at a rally in Chinthamani assembly seat of Kolar district on Saturday.

Bandi Sanjay said, "There is one person named Kharge here, nobody knows what he says. Congress and JDS are behaving in a way that insults the Hindu Santana Dharma and Hindu Sanskriti. Yesterday Kharge went to a Muslim head person's house, that person didn't say to remove the Tilak, he won't say, he won't say to remove tilak, he respects other religions. What did Kharge do? Is there a need for such a party in Karnataka? The party that removes Tilak, is there a need for such a party in Karnataka? Karnataka people should think about it".





"Nobody should sleep till 10 May, we should not sleep and we should not let Congress and JDS sleep. KCR gave money to Congress and JDS, they are distributing money, congress believes in money, but we believe in the people. All these years congress and BJP have won here, did any company come? did anyone get the jobs? are roads laid? Is water given? At least any facility given? Did they care about the people? Then why vote for Congress or JDS? You should vote for the BJP," he added.

The BJP government should be formed here, if not, the development will stop, if the government goes into the hands of the Congress party, they will use Karnataka as an ATM. The Congress party will use the Karnataka money as an ATM to distribute to the states that are going for elections but not for the development of Karnataka. Congress party leaders want to become CM, minister but they don't have a plan, they are not saying that they will develop Karnataka. They don't have thought of developing the state. All they want is to defeat BJP, and stop the development work of Karnataka. In the Chintamani constituency all these years JDS and Congress have won, let Venu win this time, he said. (ANI)

