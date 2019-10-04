Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa (File photo/ANI)
Congress, JDS making false allegations against Yediyurappa: K'taka minister Eshwarappa

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:44 IST

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday slammed the opposition for their allegations that the Centre did not release funds for flood relief in Karnataka.
Speaking to media persons, Eshwarappa stated, "Flood Relief funds have not been released to any of the states in the country so far. Yediyurappa has met the Prime Minister and party president and urged them to release central funds for the flood relief works. But JDS and Congress are making false allegations by targeting Yediyurappa," he said.
"Opposition's allegations are just to criticise. Do politics, but it's not okay to do politics on flood relief funds," he added.
On Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also dismissed the opposition's allegations that the Centre had not given funds for flood relief measures.
"The Opposition's allegations that the Centre has not given funds is not true. Congress does not need to confuse people about the funds from the Central government. I have spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation in the state," he said while speaking to media in Bengaluru. (ANI)

