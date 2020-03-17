Congress, Kamal Nath govt have full faith in Supreme Court, will appear before it tomorrow: PC Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): After the Supreme Court issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and scheduled the hearing on the plea filed by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for September 18, Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Kamal Nath will appear before the apex court tomorrow.
"The Supreme Court has done the right thing by asking all parties, including the Chief Minister and Speaker to appear before it tomorrow. The Congress party and Kamal Nath government have full faith in the Supreme Court. The opposition should also trust the judiciary," Sharma told ANI here.
The plea in the apex court was filed by the former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who sought urgent direction from the apex court to the Speaker to conduct a floor test at the earliest.
Earlier in the day after the rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh held a press conference in Bengaluru stating that they were staying away from Bhopal on their own, Sharma had reiterated the demand that they should be brought back to the state. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:27 IST
