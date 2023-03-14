Congress keeps speaking against nation, soldiers: Rajasthan BJP chief slams SS Randhawa's remark on Pulwama

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 13 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Monday slammed Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's remark on the Pulwama attack and said that his statement is a testimony that Congress speaks "against" the nation and soldiers.

"By giving such a statement, Randhawa has insulted the martyrdom of the nation and our democracy. It has become evident once again, how Congress keeps speaking against our nation and soldiers," Poonia said.



The BJP leader's remarks came after Randhawa on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the Pulwama attack and asked if the terror attack which killed 40 CRPF jawans in February 2019 was "done to fight elections".

"Congress stood and ended all kinds of mafias in Punjab...we ended Akalidal forever...Can't we finish Modi? My village is 5 km from Pakistan. We were never scared of Pakistan. Modi sahab says ghuss ke marenge', how come Pulwama happened? Conduct its inquiry. Till this day, we don't know how they were killed....wasn't it done to fight elections?" Randhawa said at a gathering in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Nearly 40 CRPF jawans had lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14, 2019. India had retaliated with air strike in Balakot on the night of February 26. The country went to Lok Sabha polls in April-May 2019. (ANI)

