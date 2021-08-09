Congress lacks good speakers, stalling Parliament a ploy to save its leaders from getting exposed: Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday slammed Congress for stalling Parliament's proceedings over the Pegasus issue and said it is a ploy to save their leaders from getting exposed as they don't have good speakers in Parliament for debate.

Speaking to ANI, Sarma said that he has not heard a single speech in the past five years from any Congress MP which has evoked response or was discussed among the people.

"Congress is not prepared. It does not have a good speaker, do not want to debate. This staling is a clever ploy on part of Congress so that they do not get exposed," he said.



"When Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in Opposition or in power, people used to discuss what Sushma Swaraj or Arun Jaitley used to say. Today, Congress has no such parliamentarian. So they adopt this strategy (of stalling the House) so they do not get exposed," Sarma added.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing protests from the Opposition over several issues including Pegasus row and farm laws since the start of the monsoon session on July 19. The ongoing session will conclude on August 13.

Supporting the Centre's claim that no deaths were reported due to oxygen scarcity, the Chief Minister clarified, "We have had no death due to scarcity of oxygen. We managed and provided oxygen to neighbouring states."

Sarma met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Parliament today and requested more COVID-19 vaccines for the state.

"I have requested Health Minister to give us more vaccines. We have already given 1.25 crores vaccine doses. We need at least 2 lakh vaccines per day. We have requested and he has assured that Centre has availability of vaccines and it will try to help Assam and North East," said Sarma. (ANI)

