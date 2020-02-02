Congress launches manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promises cashback on preserving water

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday launched its manifesto for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election and promised to provide a cashback of 30 paise on saving per litre of water under the free 20,000 litres limit.

"Pani Bachao, Paisa Kamao: INC will launch a flagship water tariff scheme whereby a cashback will be provided to households conserving water. If any household has used less than the free 20,000 litres of water, then proportional cashback will be provided on the water bill," the manifesto read.

The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had introduced the scheme of free water up to 20,000 litres to every household in 2015. The Congress party has promised to continue the same with added perk on conserving the water.

The party said that it hopes to incentivise water conservation through this scheme.

"We will give 30 paise per litre saved. So, if a family saves 10,000 litres of water, it will get Rs 3,000. The money will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the people," it added.

On the other hand, the Congress party also promised free electricity up to 300 units and subsidy up to 600 units on residential connections. Currently, the AAP government is providing free electricity up to 200 units and there is a 50 per cent subsidy for the usage of 201-400 units.

According to the Congress manifesto, the party promises to provide 50 per cent discount between 300-400 units usage, 30 per cent between 400-500 units and 25 per cent between 500-600 units.

The party also promised to provide free electricity up to 200 units to all small/commercial establishments having connected load of less than 5kW.

The manifesto was released by Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and party leaders Anand Sharma and Ajay Maken here on Sunday.

The voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and the votes would be counted on February 11. (ANI)

