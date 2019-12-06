Congress lawmaker urges Uddhav Thackeray to ban Sanatan Sanstha

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Thursday requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to impose a ban on Sanatan Sanstha for allegedly killing activists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.

"Sanatan Sanstha should be banned and cases should be filed against it. Those in the organisation who are spreading terrorism must be put in jail. They are responsible for the murder of Narendra Dabholkar and Comrade Pansare. That is why I am urging Uddhav Thackeray to ban it," Dalwai told ANI.

Dalwai also sought thorough investigation to be conducted into the murder case of two activists.

Dabholkar was shot dead while on a morning stroll on Pune's Omkareshwar Bridge in 2013. Pansare was also shot in February 2015 by motorcycle-borne assailants while he was returning from a morning stroll in Kolhapur.

Last year, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the proposal to ban the supposed Hindu right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha was pending before the central government. (ANI)

