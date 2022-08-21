Congress leader Anand Sharma resigns from post, days before Himachal Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Congress leader Anand Sharma resigned from the post of the chairman of the Steering Committee for Himachal Assembly polls on Sunday.

He has assured the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi via his letter that he will participate in campaigns for the Congress candidates.

However, the reason for the resignation stays unknown.

This came days before the state assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh are slated to be conducted and the political parties have pulled up their socks.

Himachal Pradesh came into being on April 15, 1948, after the merger of several princely states, and it achieved full statehood in 1971. (ANI)