Congress leader Dasoju files PIL in HC to direct Telangana govt to form committee for COVID-19 deaths audit

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12 (ANI): Congress leader Dr Sravan Dasoju on Thursday moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Telangana High Court to direct the state government to constitute a state-level committee for audit of deaths related to COVID-19.

"It is submitted that as per the data released by the 5th respondent since March 28, 2020, Telangana recorded a total number of 3,920 deaths. On the other hand, as per the data available on the deaths reported in the 18 circles falling within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, a total number of 76,375 deaths were reported for the period from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, and a total number of 50,548 deaths were reported for the period from January 1 to June 30 this year. Similarly, in the rest of Telangana, a total number of 79,827 deaths were reported for the period from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, and a total number of 57,841 deaths were reported for the period from January 1 to June 30 this year. In other words, ever since the pandemic began, the number of deaths recorded in Telangana has been 2,64,591, which is unprecedented in comparison to previous years," the PIL stated.

"It is submitted that at the very foremost, the aforementioned reference was made to the statistical figures as it is pertinent to place on record that several press reports across the country have suggested that there has been a widespread under-reportage of deaths caused due to COVID-19 and that Telangana is no such exception. Hence, to set aside any such aspersions and to bring to light the ground reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become crucially essential for this Court to intervene and direct the state government to constitute a state-level committee for audit of deaths related to COVID-19," it added.



Dasoju said that the actual number of COVID-related deaths in Telangana should come out so that justice is to be done to the families of the victims in the wake of the Supreme Court order on COVID financial assistance.

"The TRS government should conduct a COVID death audit and reveal the actual deaths and bring justice to all the victims. The Telangana government estimates that only 3,912 people have died from COVID, including first and second wave, giving the impression that there was no pandemic in the state. But there is clear information that about 1 lakh 20 thousand people died," the Congress leader said.

"As per the Supreme Court orders, the Central Government has announced assistance of Rs 50,000 to the families of the corona victims. According to the Telangana government, only 3912 people were killed. But the actual number is higher. Who will do justice to the rest of the people? That is why Corona death audit must be done to help the victims of the pandemic," he added. (ANI)

