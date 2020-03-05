Congress leader gives adjournment motion notice in LS over Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday submitted adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the recent Delhi violence.

This comes as the Lok Sabha continues to witness unruly scenes over Opposition demand for an immediate discussion on the recent Delhi violence, which claimed 47 lives and left around 200 injured.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha faced repeated adjournments following ruckus by Opposition leaders demanding discussion over the issue. (ANI)

