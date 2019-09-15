Congress leader Hooda backs CM Khattar's idea of implementing NRC in Haryana
ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:47 IST
<p>New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in <a href="/search?query=Haryana">Haryana</a> Assembly, <a href="/search?query=Bhupinder Singh Hooda">Bhupinder Singh Hooda</a> on Sunday backed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's statement regarding the need for implementing the National Register of Citizens (<a href="/search?query=NRC">NRC</a>) in the state.<br />The support from Hooda comes hours after Khattar announced the implementation of the <a href="/search?query=NRC">NRC</a> in <a href="/search?query=Haryana">Haryana</a>. <br />Asserting that the "foreigners have to leave", former <a href="/search?query=Haryana">Haryana</a> chief minister Hooda during a presser here said, "What the Chief Minister has said is already the law, foreigners have to leave, it is the responsibility of the government to identify them."<br />This stance by the Congress leader comes as a shock, considering the party had intensely opposed the <a href="/search?query=NRC">NRC</a> move in Assam.<br />Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and party's chief in <a href="/search?query=Haryana">Haryana</a>, Kumari Selja were also present at the press conference held on the occasion of several Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader joining the party in the national capital on Sunday.<br />A few hours back, Khattar said, "We will implement the <a href="/search?query=NRC">NRC</a> in <a href="/search?query=Haryana">Haryana</a> as well." He told reporters in Panchkula after meeting retired Judge SS Bhalla, who is going to review the <a href="/search?query=NRC">NRC</a> process in Assam.<br />The <a href="/search?query=NRC">NRC</a> is a register maintained by the Government of India containing names and certain relevant information for identification of all genuine Indian citizens. <br />In Assam, a final list of the <a href="/search?query=NRC">NRC</a> was published on August 31. More than 19 lakh people were excluded. However, those left out can still apply to the designated Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days for their cases to be heard. (ANI)<br /></p>