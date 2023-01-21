Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls out Rajeev Chandrashekhar for "peddling lies"

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called out Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar for "peddling lies".

In his tweet, Ramesh said, "Rajeev Chandrashekhar, as Minister concerned with regulating social media, you've misused it atrociously to peddle lies on me and my colleague P Chidambaram. We won't take it lying down, meanwhile, I wanted to call you out for what you really are. Will Twitter have the guts to expose you?"

This was Ramesh's second tweet in response to Chandrashekhar alleging the Congress leaders had pushed for foreign vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Earlier on Friday, Ramesh tweeted in response to Chandrashekhar's tweet, "This is total bull****, Mr Minister. Let not your ambition to climb the greasy pole make you more of a liar than you are."

Chandrashekhar, who is the current Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology on Friday tweeted, "Just to remind all Indians, that Pfizer tried to bully Govt of India into accepting conditions of indemnity And Cong trio of Rahul, Chidamabaram n Jairam Ramesh kept pushing the case of foreign vaccines during Covid."

Chandrashekhar shared a video along with this tweet in which the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla is seen being questioned by reporters about the efficiency of vaccines. The video showed the reporters consistently questioning the CEO as to why he kept the fact a secret that vaccines do not stop transmission.

The video showed the CEO not responding to any of the questions from the reporters. (ANI)

