Congress MP Manish Tewari talking with media persons on Thursday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Congress leader Manish Tewari calls Chidambaram's arrest 'unconstitutional'

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Congress Member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Thursday called the arrest of former Home Minister P Chidambaram by Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media case as 'unconstitutional' and 'undemocratic'.
The remarks came on Thursday at Jantar Mantar where the Congress leader attended Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led All-Party Demonstration, demanding the release of political leaders detained in Jammu-Kashmir.
Speaking to media persons, Manish Tewari said, "Last night, the action taken (by the enforcement agencies) was completely unconstitutional and undemocratic. It was a live example of the fascist regime that the country is appearing to be headed towards."
"All nationalist powers and progressive powers should oppose it to save the democracy in this country," Tewari added.
Upon being asked about detentions of political leaders in Jammu-Kashmir, Tewari said that government had 'lost its mental balance'.
"The government is drunk on its own arrogance and when a government loses its mental balance, then the public restores it," Tewari said.
Former Home Minister P Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday night in the glare of media after over an hour-long drama during which some officials scaled the gates to gain entry to his house.
After his arrest by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence, Chidambaram was taken to headquarters of the probe agency. He will be produced before a CBI court at the Rouse Avenue today.
Prior to his arrest, the former Finance Minister had made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarters in Delhi and had rejected the charges against him and his son Karti in the INX Media case. (ANI)

