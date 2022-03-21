Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa resigns from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday resigned from the Rajya Sabha after being elected to the Punjab State Assembly in the recently concluded state elections.

Bajwa won the Qadian Assembly seat, defeating SAD's Guriqbal Singh Mahal by 7,174 votes. He had got 48,679 votes in the assembly elections held on February 20, 2022.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)