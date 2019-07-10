Congress leader slams introduction of 'Role of RSS in nation building' in University syllabus

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Tuesday slammed introduction of a unit on "Role of RSS in Nation Building" in Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University syllabus.

"RSS and nation-building are two completely different things. There is no connection between them. It is surprising where Nagpur University got this connection. It is regrettable how the education system is being used to propagate RSS. In the field of education, students should know the truth. If it is used only for propagating RSS, then it is wrong," he said while talking to ANI.

The University Website showed that it has introduced the chapter - Role of RSS in Nation Building for the fourth semester in BA second year.

The chapter has been introduced in "History of India: 1885-1947" section.

On the university website, the entire syllabus is a part of "B.A History (Revised) Syllabus 2019-20."

"RSS was allying with Britishers at that time. Apart from that, whatever freedom movements took place, RSS opposed that," Sawant said.

He also claimed that RSS did not hoist Tricolour at its Nagpur office for 52 years.

"RSS is the one who says that there should be Manusmriti instead of constitution. This is the same RSS who used to call Tricolour as inauspicious and for 52 years, they didn't hoist the flag at headquarters in Nagpur," he said.

"This is their character which polarises and propagates hate. This is the same RSS which was banned three times," he added.

Sawant demanded that students should be imparted with true information.

"So, I want that students have to be imparted true information, then they should also be taught why it (RSS) was banned three times and why our forefathers who established democracy in our country saw this organisation from a questionable point of view. They should know this too," he said. (ANI)

