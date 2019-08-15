Congress leaders extend greetings to citizens on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday greeted the citizens on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day as well as Raksha Bandhan.

Extending his Independence Day greetings, the Gandhi scion referred to the couplet of Mahatma Gandhi and tweeted: "Complete independence will be complete only to the extent of our approach in practice to truth and non-violence -- Mahatma Gandhi."

"My best wishes to all of you on this our 73rd Independence Day," he wrote.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended the greeting of Independence Day to the nation via micro-blogging site in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "By offering countless sacrifices, India fulfilled the dream of freedom. Freedom for each one and the freedom of each one. Freedom to build the future, freedom to choose your way. We have to protect it at all costs."

"Today, the country had liberated. Today the courage had won. We saw the future on the base of truth and laid the foundation for one individual, one vote," she said in another tweet.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digivijaya Singh also greeted the citizens on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "I wish all the countrymen, a very happy Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day." (ANI)

