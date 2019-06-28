Congress leaders looking for their new president from South

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): As Rahul Gandhi is unwilling to continue as Congress president, the party leaders are narrowing down their search for a new president from south India, sources said.

Leaders from Kerala and Karnataka are being considered for the top slot, but no name has been finalised yet. "No final decision has been taken so far," they said.

Meanwhile, in what comes as a significant development, Mohan Markam has been appointed Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) president by the approval of Congress president Gandhi.

After the Lok Sabha election results were out, Rahul Gandhi offered his resignation, which was not accepted by the party. Even during subsequent party meetings, he is said to have refused to reconsider his decision.

Congress leader Tarun Gogoi has already said that the new president should take over if Rahul is reluctant to continue with the responsibility.

Rahul Gandhi is currently an MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. He lost Amethi seat to Smriti Irani of the BJP. (ANI)

