Congress leaders meet DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara and others met DK Shivakumar at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Shivakumar arrived in Bengaluru where he got a warm welcome from his supporters.

He was released from Tihar Jail on October 23 after Delhi High Court granted bail to him.

Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and was sent to judicial custody till October 25.

The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department in which it had alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions amounting to crores. (ANI)

