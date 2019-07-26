Congress leaders pay tribute to Indian soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday paid tribute to the Indian soldiers on the 20th anniversary of India's triumph in the Kargil war.

Taking to Twitter, the political quarter stated, "Congratulations to all the countrymen on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. On this day our heroic soldiers defeated Pakistan in a war with their might and sent out a clear message of self-respect and courage to the entire world. We salute the brave hearts who were a part of Kargil War."

Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives while fighting the war in Kargil.

"On #KargilVijayDiwas I pay tribute to our martyrs who laid down their lives protecting our nation, 20 years ago, in Kargil. I also salute our brave men and women in uniform whose innumerable sacrifices, dedication & valour keep our country safe," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also remembered the brave heroes of Kargil and said they "can never be forgotten."

"Those who hold up our flag through sacrifice and hardship, those who fight for freedom, for our sovereignty and all that India stands for, can never be forgotten. Our gratitude to all those who fought in Kargil and sacrificed their lives for ours," she tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also paid homage to the Kargil war heroes and shared a poem by renowned Hindi poet Dinkar.





The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

In Dras, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Ex-Army Chief General VP Malik paid tributes to the brave hearts at the memorial. (ANI)

