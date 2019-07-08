Jyotiraditya Scindia, left, and Milind Deora, right
Jyotiraditya Scindia, left, and Milind Deora, right

Congress leaders Scindia, Deora quit their respective posts

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 22:26 IST

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Two more resignations - Jyotiraditya Scindia as Congress general secretary and Milind Deora as Mumbai unit party chief - came to haunt India's grand old party on Sunday.
The duo's resignation is among many others from across the country, which have poured in ever since Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit the top post taking the moral responsibility for the party's abysmal show in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Scindia's resignation came to light on Sunday, though he claimed to have sent his resignation to Rahul 8-10 days ago, while Deora announced his resignation decision through Twitter.
After resigning as AICC general secretary, Scindia on Sunday said he is not a leader who gives orders to others and took the responsibility for the party's defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.
"Accountability comes with responsibility," said Scindia, who said that he was equally responsible for the Congress' poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.
"Even I am responsible if the performance of the Congress isn't good. Therefore, I took the decision to resign."
Recently in a letter which Rahul tweeted in his resignation as the party chief had raised the point that accountability should be fixed for the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls.
Scindia, who is known as a close aide of Rahul, has apparently chosen the line adopted by Gandhi, giving a clear impression that the Team RG is slowly gaining momentum, which can be a bad omen for the senior leadership.
"Accepting the people's verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party," Scindia tweeted from his official Twitter account.
Scindia had been appointed Congress' general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh along Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had been appointed the general secretary for East UP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Scindia's resignation comes at a time when the party leaders from several states are offering their resignation or have resigned as an expression of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who recently quit as the party president.
Earlier in the day, former Member of Parliament (MP) Milind Deora also announced to step down from the post of Mumbai unit Congress president.
Deora has also proposed a three-member panel to lead the local unit of the party in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held later this year.
It is being said that the Congress leader may move to Delhi for a national role in the party.
"The same has been conveyed to Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, General Secretaries, All India Congress Committee," a statement from Deora's office said.
Deora had a meeting with Rahul in New Delhi on June 26.
His resignation comes at a time when the party leaders from several states are offering their resignation as an expression of solidarity with Rahul, who recently quit as the party president.
Deora had been appointed the president of Congress' Mumbai unit on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections. He unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from South Mumbai constituency.
However, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday took a dig at Deora, saying that the resignation is being used as "a ladder to climb up."
"A resignation is done when someone wants to reject something. But here a moment later, a national level position is being sought. Is this a resignation or a ladder to climb up? The party should be cautious with such 'hard-working' people," tweeted Nirupam.
His tweet came hours after Deora announced his resignation and proposed a three-member panel to lead the local unit of the party in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held later this year.
Nirupam dubbed his proposal to appoint a three-member committee to lead the state unit of the party as 'inappropriate.'
"The idea to appoint 3 member committee to run Mumbai Congress in place of President is not at all appropriate. It will ruin the party further," he tweeted. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 07:06 IST

UP: Man held for raping 9-year-old cousinin Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in Tareenpur in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 07:05 IST

82-year-old tailor still at work in Uttarakhand

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [Inida], July 8 (ANI): Even at the age of 82, this tailor from a small village in Chamoli district of Uttrakhand is going strong, following his passion of sewing and continuing an ancestral practice.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 07:05 IST

This Kanwar Yatra, drones, snipers to be used for surveillance

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Around 8,000 security personnel, drones, helicopters and snipers will be used for surveillance during the Kanwar Yatra this year, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 05:41 IST

Aligarh: Woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): According to the Uttar Pradesh police, a woman in Aligarh has claimed that she was asked to vacate her rented accommodation here by her landlord after she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 05:40 IST

Pregnant woman, husband commit suicide in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A married couple committed suicide in Mangolpuri area in the national capital on Sunday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 04:31 IST

Punjab: Turban tying competition in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 8 (ANI): A turban tying competition was held here on Sunday encourage youths towards Sikhism.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 04:31 IST

Chennai: Residents in Dr Ambedkar Nagar area suffer due to water crisis

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI): Water crisis continues to remain a big issue in Chennai as people residing in Dr Ambedkar Nagar area in the city have complained that they receive government water supply every alternate day and are left with no other options.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 03:01 IST

He should stick to his subject: Meghalaya Guv on Amartya Sen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 8 (ANI): Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Sunday slammed Nobel laureate Amartya Sen over his remark that the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" has no association with Bengali culture and that the noted economist should stick to his subject.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 02:42 IST

TN: Madurai South Assembly constituency facing 'severe water crises'

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI): Locals in Madurai South Assembly constituency have been facing 'severe water crises' in their region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 02:15 IST

In special operation UP Police arrests 190 accused in 7 hours

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): As part of a special operation, the Agra police have arrested 190 people, accused in various cases of crime, within a span of seven hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 02:13 IST

Don't let your arguments turn into hate: Ghulam Nabi Azad to new MLAs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday advised newly elected politicians to not let their debates over various issues in Parliament or the Assembly turn into hate.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 00:57 IST

We are all together, we want the govt back: Karnataka Cong MLA...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Despite the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka plunging into a crisis, Congress leader Byrathi Suresh said that all the leaders are together and want the government back.

Read More
iocl