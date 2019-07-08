Congress leaders Scindia, Deora quit their respective posts

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Two more resignations - Jyotiraditya Scindia as Congress general secretary and Milind Deora as Mumbai unit party chief - came to haunt India's grand old party on Sunday.

The duo's resignation is among many others from across the country, which have poured in ever since Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit the top post taking the moral responsibility for the party's abysmal show in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Scindia's resignation came to light on Sunday, though he claimed to have sent his resignation to Rahul 8-10 days ago, while Deora announced his resignation decision through Twitter.

After resigning as AICC general secretary, Scindia on Sunday said he is not a leader who gives orders to others and took the responsibility for the party's defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

"Accountability comes with responsibility," said Scindia, who said that he was equally responsible for the Congress' poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Even I am responsible if the performance of the Congress isn't good. Therefore, I took the decision to resign."

Recently in a letter which Rahul tweeted in his resignation as the party chief had raised the point that accountability should be fixed for the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Scindia, who is known as a close aide of Rahul, has apparently chosen the line adopted by Gandhi, giving a clear impression that the Team RG is slowly gaining momentum, which can be a bad omen for the senior leadership.

"Accepting the people's verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party," Scindia tweeted from his official Twitter account.

Scindia had been appointed Congress' general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh along Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had been appointed the general secretary for East UP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Scindia's resignation comes at a time when the party leaders from several states are offering their resignation or have resigned as an expression of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who recently quit as the party president.

Earlier in the day, former Member of Parliament (MP) Milind Deora also announced to step down from the post of Mumbai unit Congress president.

Deora has also proposed a three-member panel to lead the local unit of the party in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held later this year.

It is being said that the Congress leader may move to Delhi for a national role in the party.

"The same has been conveyed to Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, General Secretaries, All India Congress Committee," a statement from Deora's office said.

Deora had a meeting with Rahul in New Delhi on June 26.

His resignation comes at a time when the party leaders from several states are offering their resignation as an expression of solidarity with Rahul, who recently quit as the party president.

Deora had been appointed the president of Congress' Mumbai unit on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections. He unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from South Mumbai constituency.

However, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday took a dig at Deora, saying that the resignation is being used as "a ladder to climb up."

"A resignation is done when someone wants to reject something. But here a moment later, a national level position is being sought. Is this a resignation or a ladder to climb up? The party should be cautious with such 'hard-working' people," tweeted Nirupam.

His tweet came hours after Deora announced his resignation and proposed a three-member panel to lead the local unit of the party in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held later this year.

Nirupam dubbed his proposal to appoint a three-member committee to lead the state unit of the party as 'inappropriate.'

"The idea to appoint 3 member committee to run Mumbai Congress in place of President is not at all appropriate. It will ruin the party further," he tweeted. (ANI)

