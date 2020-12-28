Congress leaders should stop group politics, work together to win 2021 Kerala polls: PJ Joseph

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 28 (ANI): Kerala Congress (J) leader PJ Joseph has said that Congress party leaders should stop group politics and work together to win the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls.

"United Democratic Front (UDF) had won 19 out of 20 seats in the Parliament election. But in the local body election, there was no teamwork in UDF. Especially group politics have influenced the local body election. Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala should work in coordination. There should be a collective leadership in Congress. The Central leadership has to intervene to stop group politics in the Congress party. If all alliances in the Congress party work together, UDF can win the next election," Joseph told reporters here after meeting AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar.

"There is a common opinion that Ommen Chandy has to be more active in the party. More efficient leadership is needed at the district level. Kerala Congress (Joseph) group got more seats in local body election than Kerala Congress (M)," he said.



Joseph said that he is in touch with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which is with the Left front.

"I have informed NCP MLA Mani C Kappan that we are ready to offer Pala seat to Mani C Kappan. They will declare their stand," he added.

Leaders of UDF allies met Anwar and discussed the situation of the party in Kerala after facing defeat in the local body election. (ANI)

