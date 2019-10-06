Senior Congress leader H Hanumanthappa speaking to ANI on Sunday in Bengaluru. Photo/ANI
Senior Congress leader H Hanumanthappa speaking to ANI on Sunday in Bengaluru. Photo/ANI

Congress leaders should stop 'groupism' and work for party: H Hanumanthappa

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:34 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Amid the ongoing discussions within the party to elect the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP H Hanumanthappa on Sunday sat on a silent protest in front of the Congress office in Bengaluru.
Speaking to ANI, Hanumanthappa appealed all Congressmen to avoid making factions within the party and work in unison for its betterment.
"Congress needs to survive but the present scenario in the nation is not good for the Congress. Our leaders should stop 'groupism' and start working for the betterment of the party," he said.
Earlier today, party General Secretary Madhusudan Mistry called a meeting with the legislators and party leaders for the selection of Congress leader of opposition ahead of the upcoming Assembly session in the state.
Mistry has asked the Congress leaders to share their opinions for appointing a strong opposition leader in the Karnataka assembly.
Speaking outside the meeting, Ramalinga Reddy earlier in the day stated, "One of the main issues which we discussed was about the selection of opposition leader. Till now, Siddaramaiah and HK Patil are in the contention, however, Siddaramaiah is likely to be chosen as Leader of Opposition."
Former KPCC president Dr G Parameswara held a separate meeting with Madhusudan Mistry on Sunday regarding the election of the leader of the opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramiah also held talks with Congress leaders MB Patil, HC Mahadevappa, Rizwan Arshad and Narendra Swami.
Commenting on the ongoing party dynamics within the state unit of Congress, a senior leader, on condition of anonymity said, "Looking at the present condition of Congress in Karnataka, most of the senior leaders like KH Muniyappa, BK Hariprasad and H Hanumanthappa are not in favour of one-man party leadership like that of Siddaramaiah."
"Some of the leaders are not in the favour of both contenders (Siddaramaiah and HK Patil). Our motive is to safeguard the Congress Party, not to safeguard single man," the Congressman stated.
"The Congress does not have any familiar face in Karnataka who can lead the party from the front and Siddaramaiah is the only leader who can lead the party in Karnataka," another Congress leader stated.
The three-day assembly session starts from October 10 and after the arrest of senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, the party is facing an uphill task to tackle the newly-formed BJP government on major issues including flood relief. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 21:29 IST

Artist Shireen Mody found dead in her house in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Artist Shireen Mody was found dead at her house in Arpora village in north Goa on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 21:23 IST

Kerala: Police register case over suspicious death of child in Kollam

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Police on Sunday registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the death of a four-year-old child in Kollam.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 21:20 IST

Rajasthan: Muslim family keeps alive its tradition of making...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): As the nation gears up to celebrate Vijayadashmi on Tuesday, a Muslim family is busy preparing one of the tallest effigies of Ravana in the city's Adarsh Nagar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 21:15 IST

Aarey row: SC to hold special sitting tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Sunday took cognisance into the trees felling matter in Mumbai's Aarey Colony and said that a special bench will sit on Monday to hear the petition submitted by a group of law students protesting the action by the authorities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 21:10 IST

AAP has learnt to compromise with corruption: Alka Lamba

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has learnt to compromise with corruption, said Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday soon after Parlad Singh Sawhney left the Congress to join the city's ruling party.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:57 IST

Uttar Pradesh: SP demands relief for family of man who died in...

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday came forward in support of the family of a farmer in Sahaswan who passed away in police custody on October 4.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:54 IST

UP: 76 properties of builders attached in Greater Noida's Shahberi area

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Greater Noida authorities on Sunday attached as many as 76 properties of builders in Shahberi area for illegally constructing and selling properties.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:52 IST

'Sukhbir Badal misleading people on joint celebrations of Guru...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Sunday alleged that Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal is misleading people on joint celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev next month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:39 IST

Indore: Devotees take out Chunri Yatra, vow to free country from...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A large number of devotees on Sunday took part in 'Chunri Yatra' on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. They walked for a distance of around 5-km from Bada Ganpati temple to Bijbasan temple here and pledged to make the country free of single-use plastic.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:37 IST

Himachal Pradesh: NH-707 blocked in Sirmaur due to landslide

Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The National Highway-707 was blocked near Sataun area of the district, following a landslide on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:34 IST

Deve Gowda visits Tehri hydropower project

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Sunday visited Tehri hydropower project.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:32 IST

Aarey Row: Bail granted to 29 arrested protestors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Sunday granted bail to the 29 protesters, who were arrested while protesting against the axing of the trees by the authorities in Aarey colony for construction of a metro car shed.

Read More
iocl